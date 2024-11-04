Bakaliaghat gears up for 31st Shishu, Yuva and Aaeematri Samaroh

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Nov 3: Brisk preparations are underway for the upcoming 31st edition of the Shishu, Yuva and Aaeematri Samaroh at Bhuyin Bali Samanwaya Khetra, Bakaliaghat in Karbi Anglong district. The three-day Samaroh will start on November 8 and conclude on November 10.

On November 8, the first day of the Samaroh, the program will begin at 6:00 am with a cleanliness drive, followed by ‘Pratah Prasang’ at 7:00 am. At 8:00 am, a sapling plantation drive led by Sarap Engti Kathar, forest officer, Bakaliaghat, will take place. This will be followed by the opening of the Naamghar archway. Starting at 9 am, the main archway, Reception Committee Office, guest house, main office, Aaeematri Seva Sub-Committee Office, Medical Assistance Sub-Committee, book exhibition-cum-stall, dining hall entrance, main stage, and pandal will be inaugurated.

At 1:00 pm, various competitions and a book launch event will take place. During this time, books such as ‘Parbatya Suwas’, a souvenir, ‘Mahiyasi’, ‘Dekagiri’, and ‘Shishu-Manjari’ will be released.

‘Naam-Prasang’ will be held on another stage by Sahitya, the Cultural Branch. The general meeting of Seva Bahini will be held at 5:30 pm.

On November 9, the second day of the Samaroh will begin with Naam Prasang and a cleanliness drive. At 9:00 am, the organisational flag will be hoisted by Bhabendra Nath Deka, Padadhikar Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, followed by a Bhagawad and cultural procession.

At 11:30 am, a seminar will be conducted, followed by the general meeting of the Central Shishu and Aaeematri Kalyan Samiti at 4:00 pm, and Naam Prasang at 5:30 pm.

On November 10, the final day of the Samaroh, the morning will begin with Pratah Prasang and a cleanliness drive. Other programs of the day include a seminar at 9:00 am. At 11:00 am, an open session will be held, presided over by Bhabendra Nath Deka, Padadhikar SSS.

The chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Other dignitaries, including Rajanikanta Dutta, former Padadhikar of SSS; Padmashree Rongbong Terang; deputy speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin; Diphu MP, Amarsing Tisso; cabinet ministers Atul Bora, Jayanta Malla Baruah, and Nandita Gorlosa; and many other guests will attend the Samaroh.

The Reception Committee president, Bimal Baruah; working president and KAAC executive member, Madhuram Lekthe; and general secretary, Jyoti Bora, appeal to the public for their support and cooperation.