Bamboo Harvesting Prohibited in Dima Hasao Forest Division from July 1 to September 20, 2024

July 6, Saturday: The Office of the Divisional Forest Officer of Dima Hasao Forest Division (East) has announced a significant measure to protect the bamboo germination season. From July 1, 2024, to September 20, 2024, all forms of bamboo operations, including harvesting and the plucking of bamboo shoots, are strictly prohibited within the division’s jurisdiction.

This order aims to ensure the natural growth and sustainability of bamboo forests during their crucial germination period. The ban is a proactive step to prevent any activities that could hinder the natural regeneration of bamboo, which is vital for maintaining the ecological balance of the region.

Bamboo is not only a crucial part of the local ecosystem but also an important economic resource for many communities. The germination period is essential for the healthy growth of bamboo, ensuring that future harvests remain plentiful and sustainable. By enforcing this ban, the Dima Hasao Forest Division is taking a significant step towards conservation and sustainable resource management.

Violations of this prohibition will be met with strict penalties, as the Forest Division is committed to preserving its natural resources. The authorities urge all residents and visitors to comply with the order and support the efforts to protect the bamboo forests.

The Divisional Forest Officer emphasized the importance of this measure, stating, “Protecting the bamboo during its germination period is crucial for the sustainability of our forests. We request the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure the success of this initiative.”

For further information and clarification regarding the ban, individuals and businesses can contact the Office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Dima Hasao Forest Division (East). Compliance with this order is not only a legal obligation but also a vital step in ensuring the long-term health and sustainability of the region’s bamboo resources.