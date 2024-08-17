32 C
BDO and Assistant BDO of Srijangram Development Block Caught in Bribery Scandal

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended BDO Khurseeda Khanam and Assistant BDO Nekib Ahmed of Srijangram Development Block for bribery. Rs. 14 lakh in cash was seized from Khanam's residence.

HT Digital

August 17, Saturday: In a major operation against corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Khurseeda Khanam, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Srijangram Development Block, and Nekib Ahmed, Assistant BDO, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 16,000. The duo was caught red-handed during a trap operation conducted in the office chamber of Khurseeda Khanam.

Khanam, in conspiracy with Ahmed, had allegedly demanded the bribe for processing payment against bills. The operation led to the arrest of both officials, highlighting their involvement in corrupt practices within the block.

In a related search operation, Dibrugarh Police recovered and seized Rs. 14 lakh in cash from Khanam’s residence in Dibrugarh, further deepening the gravity of the case. The operation is part of the ongoing crackdown on corruption by the authorities in Assam, and investigations are continuing to uncover more details about the extent of the conspiracy.

