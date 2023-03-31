Bhagawat oration programme concludes

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 30: ‘Paspatipal Darpan’, a multilingual magazine published by the reception committee of Srimad Bhagawat Gyan Jagya Samaroh held at Paspatipal from March 23 to 30 was released at Bhagawat Jagya site with Dr Chinta Mani Sarmah, principal of Biswanath College in the chair on Thursday.

Narad Upadhyaya, president of the magazine sub-committee forwarded a welcome address. Professor Tara Nath Mahanta, HoD of the Philosophy department of Biswanath College cum Satradhikar of Sri Sri Samaguri Satra, Majuli released the souvenir. Releasing it, Mahanta said that literature and culture are the backbone of a race and a nation as well. The progress of race, a community and a nation can be measured by its culture and literature. The inaugural session was attended by Ananta Charan Acharya, the chief Bhagawat orator as a chief guest.

Paspatipal Darpan is a multilingual magazine covering Assamese, Nepali, Hindi, Sanskrit and English language edited by Anjan Baskota. The first day programme began with hoisting of a religious flag, Jal Jatra among other religious programmes. Biswanath SP Navin Singh inaugurated the religious procession on March 23 which was followed by inauguration of Bhagawat oaration pandal, office premises, temporary guest house etc. The week-long programme concluded on Thursday.