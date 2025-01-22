Bhaona competition enters second day

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 21: The All Assam Based Sixth Annual Bhaona Competition which commenced at Sankar Ajan Samannay Kshetra, Bhimpuwa from January 20 entered second day on Tuesday.

It has been held under the patronage of people residing at Nitai Panidehing and in association with Bhimpuwa. As per the schedule, on January 20, the programme started with a cleanliness drive which was followed by a saplings plantation, along with other programmes. The bhaon competition started during the evening hours where Demow MLA Sushanta Borgohain was present. The competition will conclude on January 26.