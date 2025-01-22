16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
type here...

I became drunk on my own success: Ram Gopal Varma on career after ‘Satya’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Jan 21: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said he cried while watching “Satya” when it re-released last week after 27 years because he realised he had become drunk on its success and his later films, gimmicky and with shock value, didn’t have the same “honesty and integrity”.

Varma, considered one of the most original voices in Hindi cinema in the 90s and 2000s with the success of “Rangeela”, “Satya”, “Bhoot” and “Sarkar”, later came to be associated with mediocre projects such as “Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag”, his remake of “Sholay”, “Rakta Charitra” and “God, Sex and Truth”.

- Advertisement -

He admitted as much on Monday in a long post on X, titled “A Satya confession to myself”, in which he bared his heart.

Related Posts:

“When the bright lights of a ‘Rangeela’ or a ‘Satya’ blinded me, I lost my vision and that explains my meandering into making films for shock value or for gimmick effect or to make a vulgar display of my technical wizardry or various other things equally meaningless and in that careless process, forgetting such a simple truth that technique utmost can elevate a given content but it can’t carry it.”

Admitting that he had lost his way, he said some of his later films might have been successful but he doesn’t believe any had the same “honesty and integrity” of “Satya”.

Varma said he started crying when he watched the cult hit ahead of its January 17 re-release and recognised that the tears were not just for the film but for “what happened since”.

- Advertisement -

“… I ignored the countless inspirations it sparked by dismissing it as just another step in my journey towards an objective less destination… I didn’t understand why, with all my so called intelligence, I did not set this film as a benchmark for whatever I should do in the future.

“I also realised I didn’t just cry for the tragedy in that film but I also cried in joy for that version of myself.. And I cried in guilt for my betrayals of all those who trusted me due to ‘Satya’. I became drunk, not on alcohol, but on my own success and my arrogance though I didn’t know this till two days back,” Varma wrote.

The 62-year-old equated making films to giving birth to a child without knowing the future. As someone “too obsessed with what’s next”, he said he forgot to pause and reflect on the beauty he had created.

The filmmaker said his “unique vision” drove him to create something path breaking in cinema but also “blinded” him to what he made next.

- Advertisement -

“I became a man hurriedly running so fast looking up towards the horizon that I forgot to look down at the garden I’d planted beneath my feet, and that explains my various falls from grace.
“I obviously can’t make any amends now for what I already did, but I promised myself two nights back while wiping away my tears that every film I make from now onwards will be made with a reverence towards why I wanted to become a director in the first place.”

The filmmaker said he may not be able to make a film like “Satya” ever again but not even having the intention to do so is “an unpardonable crime against cinema”. (PTI)

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers