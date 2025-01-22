16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Almost landed role in ‘Avatar’ but looked like ‘tall overweight Smurf’: Actor Josh Gad

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, Jan 21: Actor Josh Gad says “Avatar” director James Cameron wanted to cast him in the sci-fi movie but the decision changed after getting a digital transformation of the character that looked like a “tall overweight Smurf”.

Gad recalled the auditions for the film in his book “In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some”, which was published on January 14, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The 43-year-old actor said he was almost a part of the 2009 movie and would have portrayed the role.

“I put myself on tape and shortly thereafter got a call that Cameron wanted to fly me to Los Angeles for a final callback at his Lightstorm production offices,” said the actor.

However, after getting the digital avatar, Gad looked like a “tall overweight Smurf” rather than what was required.

“I apparently did not get (the role) because, while James Cameron was said to be thrilled with my audition, when I was turned into a digital Avatar I supposedly looked like a tall, overweight Smurf.” Upon its release in 2009, “Avatar” became the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with more than USD 2.8 billion in revenues. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards including best picture and best director, and won three Oscars, for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.

The blockbuster movie featured Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. Its second installment released in 2022, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water”. (PTI)

