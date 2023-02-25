Bhojpuri Jan Jagran Abhiyan Observes International Mother Language Day In West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Feb 24: The state unit of Bhojpuri Jan Jagran Abhiyan (BJJA) observed International Mother Language Day at Bamanpo Junior College of Jengkha in West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

The programme started at around 1:00 pm in the afternoon in the college premises and the keynotes of the meeting were briefed by Dharmendra Chauhan, the state president of the state unit.

A written quiz competition on Bhojpuri language, literature and culture was conducted by Dr Rajesh Kumar Chauhan, Dharmendra Chauhan, Bijay Chauhan, Ram Karki and Sodar Engti. The competition was held among the students of 10th standard and 11th standard.

An open session was held at the school building premises, where Ujjal Sharma, the principal of Bampanpo Junior College chaired the session as chief guest. Many dignitaries like Prithiviraj Yadav, president of Purvottar Hindustani Sammelan of West Karbi Anglong; Dr Rajesh Kumar Chauhan, vice president of Bhojpuri Jan Jagran Abhiyan (BJJA) of the state unit were felicitated with Assamese phulam gamosa.

Speaking on the occasion, Prithiviraj Yadav said, “Bhojpuri is our mother tongue and we should use it without any hesitation.”

Dr Rajesh Kumar Chauhan, while speaking, highlighted the importance and objectives of Mother Language Day, expressed reverence for all the languages of the world and said, “Bhojpuri is an easy, simple and lovely language.”

Dr Chauhan also said, “Although Bhojpuri speakers in India is around 5 crores as per government survey, it is unfortunate that the government has yet to include Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution even after the demand of the Bhojpuri speaking people to include it in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.”

The participants of Bhojpuri Quiz Competition were awarded and Santoshi Kumari Chauhan received the first prize, second winner was Pratishtha Kumari Chauhan, third was Priya Sahu. They were rewarded with appreciation certificates and gifts and the other participants were awarded with an appreciation certificate.