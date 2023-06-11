Bibha-Himagshu Memorial Trust offers scholarships to meritorious students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 10: Bibha-Himangshu Memorial Trust like previous years has decided to offer scholarships to three meritorious students for higher studies belonging to economically weak background.

Accordingly, chief of Bibha-Himagshu Memorial Trust Sanjay Goswami and Nandita Sarma formally signed agreements with the students for officially taking the responsibility for higher studies.

One of the students who will be getting the scholarship is medical science student Manisha Malakar. Manisha is a resident of Hazo and daughter of Parashuram Malakar and Urmila Malakar.

Manisha had secured 10th position in HSLC examination in the state and after excelling in HS exam is currently studying in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

On the other hand the trust has decided to offer scholarships to Prerana Sahu and Prerana Kashyap to graduate level. Sahu and Kashyap passed this year’s HSLC exam with good marks. Sahu is a resident of Bihpuria and daughter of Dilip Kumar Sahu and Ritu Kumari Sahu. Kashyap, daughter of Simanta Das and Hima Thakuria is a resident of Sualkuchi.

The trust every year has been taking responsibility of students belonging to economically weak background who excel in HSLC exams to graduate level. Since 2020 the trust under Pancha parashmani Scheme has been facilitating meritorious students of the state to take free coaching at Rau’s IAS Study in New Delhi so that they can sit for national level and state level competitive exams.

Moreover, the trust has also been facilitating those wanting to embark on pilgrimage like last year. For this the trust has been contacting to various old-age homes and has asked those interested to contact at 91-8876979697. It is to be noted that the trust has been contributing ardently to sports and arts. In times of need the trust has been standing by the artistes and sportspersons and those affected by floods.