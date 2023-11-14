20 C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Bicycles distributed in Bokajan

BOKAJAN: Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Kadom Terangpi distributed bicycles among students of students of Class IX under chief minister special scheme.

The free bicycle distribution for students of Class IX under chief minister special scheme was held at Thong Nokbe English High School, Nambar Adorsha.

Altogether 116 students got the bicycles. Chairman of Village Development Committee, Sarupathar, Silarson Rongpi; Head Master, Thong Nokbe English High School, Bordili Terang and others were present at the function.

