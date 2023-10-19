Bihango Bondhu and LTK College collaborate to raise snake awareness among students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: An informative awareness meeting focused on snakes and snakebites took place at the conference hall of Telahi Kamalabari College, Lakhimpur, on October 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. The event was organized by Bihango Bondhu in partnership with the Science Forum of the college and was generously sponsored by DBT NER Advance Level Institutional Biotech Hub at Shaiduar College.

The gathering featured esteemed guests, including Lakhimpur District Forest Officer Ashok Kumar Dev Choudhary, Debojit Mahanta, a nature conservationist from AWRRO, and Ranjit Kakoti and Ajij Ahmed from Shaiduar College. Also present were Niku Das, a member of the Wild Heart Foundation, Arpan Partha, a prominent YouTuber, and Kallul Hajarika of Wildlife Features, who has played a pivotal role in promoting tourism in Assam. The event drew the participation of several environmental activists.

The primary aim of the meeting was to enhance students’ awareness of nature, focusing on snake behavior, various snake species, their habitats, and measures to prevent snakebites. Dr Bubul Kumar Saikia, the Principal of Lakhimpur Telahi Kamalabariya College, inaugurated the event and set the tone for the informative discussions that followed.

Jugal Borah, a member of Bihango Bondhu, delivered an enlightening lecture, shedding light on the organization’s dedicated efforts in nature conservation and how collective action can help safeguard our environment.