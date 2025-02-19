Assam Home Department Takes Strict Action Following Nagaon Jailbreak 

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 19: Assam Home Department has imposed strict disciplinary action after the recent escape of an inmate from Nagaon Central Jail. The escape, that of notorious drug mafia Dulal Ali, has also raised serious questions about security failings and operational shortcomings within the jail.

Dulal Ali’s escape has exposed major weaknesses in the jail’s security infrastructure. Preliminary reports suggest that internal irregularities and negligence may have played a role in the breakout. In response, the Assam government has taken immediate steps to address the issue and hold those responsible accountable.

As a part of the steps being taken in correction, Nagaon Central Jail Superintendent Tapas Kumar Bhuyan has been transferred to Sonari. The Jailor Manas Kumar Burhagohain too has been posted at Sadiya. Such postings show that the government wishes to reform the administration of the jails and strengthen the security conditions.

In a stricter action, Chief Jail Warden Debojit Dutta has been suspended. This bold step indicates the Assam government’s policy of zero tolerance for negligence and corruption in prisons. The authorities have stressed that more investigations are being conducted to pinpoint and address security lapses.

The breakout has brought to light large-scale mismanagement and functional inefficiencies within the jail. The Home Department has ensured that a detailed inquiry is underway to identify security loopholes and take corrective steps as needed.

In the future, the Assam government is likely to launch stricter surveillance policies and tighten prison security measures so that such incidents do not recur. By acting swiftly and strictly, the government hopes to revive people’s trust and bolster the credibility of the state’s prison system.