25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
type here...

Assam Home Department Takes Strict Action Following Nagaon Jailbreak 

Preliminary reports suggest that internal irregularities and negligence may have played a role in the breakout.

Uncategorized
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 19: Assam Home Department has imposed strict disciplinary action after the recent escape of an inmate from Nagaon Central Jail. The escape, that of notorious drug mafia Dulal Ali, has also raised serious questions about security failings and operational shortcomings within the jail.

- Advertisement -

Dulal Ali’s escape has exposed major weaknesses in the jail’s security infrastructure. Preliminary reports suggest that internal irregularities and negligence may have played a role in the breakout. In response, the Assam government has taken immediate steps to address the issue and hold those responsible accountable.

Related Posts:

As a part of the steps being taken in correction, Nagaon Central Jail Superintendent Tapas Kumar Bhuyan has been transferred to Sonari. The Jailor Manas Kumar Burhagohain too has been posted at Sadiya. Such postings show that the government wishes to reform the administration of the jails and strengthen the security conditions.

In a stricter action, Chief Jail Warden Debojit Dutta has been suspended. This bold step indicates the Assam government’s policy of zero tolerance for negligence and corruption in prisons. The authorities have stressed that more investigations are being conducted to pinpoint and address security lapses.

The breakout has brought to light large-scale mismanagement and functional inefficiencies within the jail. The Home Department has ensured that a detailed inquiry is underway to identify security loopholes and take corrective steps as needed.

- Advertisement -

In the future, the Assam government is likely to launch stricter surveillance policies and tighten prison security measures so that such incidents do not recur. By acting swiftly and strictly, the government hopes to revive people’s trust and bolster the credibility of the state’s prison system.

10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Rifles Dismantles Illegal Check Posts on NH-102 in Manipur 

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India