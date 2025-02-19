25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
type here...

Heated Debates and Protests Disrupt Second Day of Assam Assembly Budget Session

Opposition sought discussion regarding the illegal coal mine mishap in Dima Hasao district, which took place almost 40 days ago.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 19: The second day of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly saw heated debates as the Congress Legislature Party had brought an adjournment motion under Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

- Advertisement -

Opposition sought discussion regarding the illegal coal mine mishap in Dima Hasao district, which took place almost 40 days ago.

Related Posts:

Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia condemned the ruling party, accusing them of resisting the discussion of the issue. “Why does the government get nervous at the mention of coal? We wanted to talk about Umrangso, but were not permitted. It is the ruling party that has broken discipline,” he said.

At the same time, the ruling alliance also sought an adjournment to consider the report of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission regarding the APSC scam.

But Speaker Biswajit Daimary turned down all four demands of both the opposition and the ruling alliance, resulting in outbursts of protests from both. The session was compelled to be suspended for 10 minutes amid the commotion.

10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Rifles Dismantles Illegal Check Posts on NH-102 in Manipur 

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India