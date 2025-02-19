Heated Debates and Protests Disrupt Second Day of Assam Assembly Budget Session

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 19: The second day of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly saw heated debates as the Congress Legislature Party had brought an adjournment motion under Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Opposition sought discussion regarding the illegal coal mine mishap in Dima Hasao district, which took place almost 40 days ago.

Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia condemned the ruling party, accusing them of resisting the discussion of the issue. “Why does the government get nervous at the mention of coal? We wanted to talk about Umrangso, but were not permitted. It is the ruling party that has broken discipline,” he said.

At the same time, the ruling alliance also sought an adjournment to consider the report of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission regarding the APSC scam.

But Speaker Biswajit Daimary turned down all four demands of both the opposition and the ruling alliance, resulting in outbursts of protests from both. The session was compelled to be suspended for 10 minutes amid the commotion.