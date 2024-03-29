20 C
Bihu dance and dhol badan workshop concludes

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 28: The Bihu dance and dhol badan workshop, organised by Naojan Gyanjyoti Yuva Sangha, concluded successfully after an engaging 11-day session. Held from March 16 to March 26, 2024, at the Gyanjyoti Yuva Sangha premises in Naojan near Demow, the workshop saw active participation from around 100 students.

Pulakesh Gogoi, Nayandeep Gogoi, and Rimpi Hazarika imparted training to the enthusiastic students throughout the workshop duration. The workshop was graced by the presence of Mintu Buragohain, president, and Jitu Chetia, secretary of Naojan Gyanjyoti Yuva Sangha, along with Risang, Gautam Handique, Khagen Buragohain, and Gyandeep Buragohain.

On Tuesday, the concluding day of the workshop, certificates were distributed to the participating students, marking the successful culmination of the event.

