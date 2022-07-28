Bijli Mahotsav Celebrations At Kalachand

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, July 27: As a part of the celebrations under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the ministry of Power and MNRE has organised the events to celebrate in collaboration between the state and the Central Governments and highlight the key achievements of the power sector under the umbrella of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya- Power @2047’ at Demonsing Karigapsa Community Hall, Kalachand here on Tuesday.

The programme, Bijli Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. In the programme, minister of Power, Co-operation, Mines & Minerals, etc., Nandita Gorlosa as chief guest along with executive member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Ratan Jarambusa, Pallab Mazumdar SDO(C) Maibang inaugurated the Bijli Mahotsav by lighting the lamp.

Among others, Pranab Gogoi, CGM, APDCL, BK Tigga, GM, NEEPCO, and officials of APDCL and a large number of people from various place participated in this programme. During this Bijli Mahotsav, dignitaries highlighted the benefits of electricity and the unprecedented growth achieved by the power sector over the past few years and also highlighted the role of partnership between Central Government and state government for achievement of targets also mentioning state specific achievements. During the Mahotsav, various cultural programmes and events, screening of films on the power sector were also held.

Minister of Power Nandita Gorlosa, while addressing the gathering said that the government is doing remarkable work in the power sector. She said the council is implementing various power projects and schemes with the help of the Central and state government and the public is getting benefit from it. She said last 15 to 20 years back the interior areas and villages in Dima Hasao were living without electricity but now under the present government most of the villages are electrified, marking this as a big achievement.