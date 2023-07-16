28 C
Biker kills social worker in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 15: Unruly bikers have taken yet another life in Sivasagar last night. Ratan Saikia, retired ONGC officer, president of Sadou Asom Koibarta Sanmilan and former secretary of Siva Doul Development Committee was hit by a speeding scooty at about 9 pm near his home and was admitted in Pragati Nursing Home in critical condition with multiple injury and died soon after. Saikia was returning hime after attending a meeting in Yuvadal .He was 62 and leaves behind a daughter, a son besides his wife. His body was taken to Yuva Dal in the morning and hundreds of people joined his funeral procession to Santi Ban crematorium.

Sivasagar District Administration, Sivasagar Senior Citizens Forum, Doul Development Committee, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, Sivasagar District Journalists Association, Rongpur Sahitya Sabha, Sivasagar Sports Association, Griffon Club, Sadou Asom Koibarta Sanmilan, Sibsagar Natya Mandir, Yuva Dal and a host of other organisations have condoled the death of the social worker.

