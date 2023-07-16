Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur reviews flagship schemes in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 15: Chief secretary to the government of Assam Paban Borthakur reviewed the status of implementation of various PM flagship schemes and CM priority schemes in Sonitpur in a meeting held at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office here on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, ADC i/c Biswanath Jay Shivani, DDC, Gaya Prasad Agarwal, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Karabi Saikia Karan, other senior district administration officials and heads of various government departments were present in the meeting.

Reviewing the progress of various government schemes, the chief secretary asked the various heads of departments to identify the problems areas and seek early resolution of the same so that people can receive the benefits of the various welfare schemes. He also asked the officials of related departments to work in tandem and maintain close coordination during implementation of the schemes so that the citizens can avail the maximum benefits.

The chief secretary took special note of the various road safety measures being implemented in the district to curb road accidents. He asked the implementing agencies to identify and flag the issues which are yet to be covered in order to reduce the number of road accidents.

Chief secretary Paban Borthakur also launched the theme song for ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ for Sonitpur district during the meeting. The song written by Dipankar Chetia and Chandra Shekhar Acharya has been composed by Dipankar Chetia. DPM, ASRLM, Mahbubul Alom has lent his vocals to the song.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the chief secretary inaugurated the ten day ’Summer Workshop’ for Tezpur LAC at Jyoti Bharati (Poki), being implemented under the aegis of the dept of cultural affairs. After witnessing few theatrical moments and cultural programmes presented by the trainees under the guidance of Pulak Kumar Deka and the team of Asom reparatory chief secretary Paban Borthakur in his inaugural speech said that human life itself is a notable drama full of conflict and climax. Further he added that drama is a kind of performing art which can immediately attract people of every field. He was accompanied by MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rava, DC Deba Kumar Mishra and others. It may be noted that a total of 16 workshops are being conducted simultaneously in all LACs of Sonitpur district with a participation of nearly 1200 students.