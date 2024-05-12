30 C
Birds’ paradise Jurgaon witnesses steady flow of nature enthusiasts

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 11: Jurgaon in Azarbari in Morigaon district is witnessing a steady flow of bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.

Jurgaon, situated at a distance of about 8 kilometers from Morigaon town, has gained popularity via various social media platforms for being home to varied species of birds. One can easily catch sight of birds like eagles, woodpeckers, water crows, parrots and sparrows that nest and breed safely in the village.

The village has been home to more than 50,000 white egrets and various species of birds. There are many nests of crocodiles in the village. On the other hand, thousands of bats can also be seen hanging from trees such as Ahat, Shimalu and Dimaru.

The villagers of Jurgaon have nurtured these birds by planting bamboos and different other to protect these birds and provide them with habitats. The villagers burn incense sticks in their homes to get rid of the stench of birds’ faeces.  For the past 20 years the locals have been relentlessly trying to protect the different species of birds, which have made the village their home.

