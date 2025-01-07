16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
type here...

BJP leader found dead in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: A BJP leader was found dead with his scooter lying beside him in Maligaon area of Guwahati on Monday, police said.

Family members of the deceased, BJP Jalukbari Mandal president Kamal Dey, raised suspicion of foul play, though the police said that prima facie, he died because of an accident.

- Advertisement -

Dey was a prominent social and political activist of Jalukbari, the assembly constituency represented by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Related Posts:

He was found lying on a road in Sankar Nagar area by morning walkers. Dey was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to CCTV footage, it appears that the BJP leader died due to an accident after hitting a speed breaker, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told reporters.

While returning home in his scooter, Dey hit a speed breaker, Mahanta said adding that the CCTV recorded the incident at 2:47 am, he said.

- Advertisement -

“According to prima facie evidence, it is a case of accident. But as concerns have been raised from certain sections about the nature of his death, we are examining all aspects of the case”, Mahanta said. (PTI)

7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

21 terrorists arrested by Assam Police’s STF since March 2023

The Hills Times -
7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss