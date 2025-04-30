BJP refutes ED raid allegations, slams Congress for ‘baseless claims’

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 29: The BJP-East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJP-EKADC) has dismissed as “entirely false and fabricated” the allegations made by the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) and the All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference (APHLC) regarding an alleged raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Guwahati residence of Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Diphu on Tuesday, BJP-EKADC spokesperson Salawar Bey strongly refuted the opposition’s claims.

“ED officials did not visit the CEM’s residence. The allegation is completely baseless. Moreover, the CEM was not even present at his residence at the time the ED was allegedly said to have visited,” Bey stated.

He added that ED operations of such nature would require proper legal procedure, including a search warrant and prior clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Such raids are typically conducted with the presence of CRPF personnel and local witnesses—not merely local police,” he said, accusing the opposition of misleading the public with politically motivated statements.

The opposition parties had hinted that CEM Tuliram Ronghang might be linked to an alleged “syndicate,” a charge the BJP has firmly denied.

Responding to questions about the construction of Ronghang’s private residence, BJP leader Laichan Engleng clarified that the house was built before Ronghang assumed office as CEM.

He added that the house had suffered structural damage and is now being reconstructed by his eldest son, Singdon Ronghang, a successful Class-I contractor.

“This is his legal right. There is nothing questionable about it,” Engleng said.

He further pointed out that property ownership is not unusual among politicians, citing examples of Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain, who he claimed also own properties, including some abroad.

Engleng alleged that certain individuals were envious of the region’s recent development and were attempting to derail progress by creating controversies.

He criticised the Congress for past governance failures, claiming that ethnic conflicts during its tenure had displaced Karbis in their own land. He also alleged corruption involving KADCC acting president Bidya Sing Rongpi during his term as an Executive Member of KAAC.

Furthermore, Engleng accused Congress leader Augustine Enghee of West Karbi Anglong of operating an illegal sawmill at his residence.

The press conference was also attended by BJP-EKADC president Roland Killing, PWD Board Chairman Longsing Tokbi, and BJP Media Cell representative Bidyasing Rongpi.