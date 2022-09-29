Boat capsizes in Dhubri, more than 20 people including Circle officer still missing

A boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river at the Fulbari area in Dhubri district of Assam on Thursday morning.

According to reports, approximately 29 passengers including Circle Officer Sanju Das, lot Mondal and ASDMA Field Officer along with local villagers reportedly drowned after the country boat returning from a field verification of Fulbari Bridge capsized.

It is being told that when the boat collided with a utility pole on the bridge structure and got stuck, a few of them jumped into the river and swum towards the bank, however, Circle Officer Sanju Das, lot Mondal and ASDMA Field Officer are still reported missing.

Meanwhile, SDRF and NDRF have been deployed to evacuate stranded people.