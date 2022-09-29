33 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 29, 2022
type here...

Boat capsizes in Dhubri, more than 20 people including Circle officer still missing

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

A boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river at the Fulbari area in Dhubri district of Assam on Thursday morning.

According to reports, approximately 29 passengers including Circle Officer Sanju Das, lot Mondal and ASDMA Field Officer along with local villagers reportedly drowned after the country boat returning from a field verification of Fulbari Bridge capsized.

- Advertisement -

It is being told that when the boat collided with a utility pole on the bridge structure and got stuck, a few of them jumped into the river and swum towards the bank, however, Circle Officer Sanju Das, lot Mondal and ASDMA Field Officer are still reported missing.

Meanwhile, SDRF and NDRF have been deployed to evacuate stranded people.

Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives
Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives
Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More
Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More
Top 10 Strongest Cats
Top 10 Strongest Cats
Seven Wonders of the New World
Seven Wonders of the New World
Nikki Tamboli: Her Incredible Looks in the Stunning Outfits
Nikki Tamboli: Her Incredible Looks in the Stunning Outfits
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Put A Stop To All The Problems Related To Your Heart...

The Hills Times - 0
Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More Top 10 Strongest Cats Seven Wonders of the New World Nikki Tamboli: Her Incredible Looks in the Stunning Outfits