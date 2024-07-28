Bodo Sahitya Sabha celebrates centenary of Bibar Laisi

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 27: The centenary celebration of ‘Bibar Laisi-the first Bodo journal publication was organised being held at the auditorium hall of Udalguri College in Udalguri on Saturday amidst huge presence of imminent writers, intellectual and students representing different school, colleges.

- Advertisement -

The grand event was organised by Bodo Sahitya Sabha in association with Udalguri district committee of Bodo Sahitya Sabha to mark the 100 years of the Bibar Journal,the first Bodo journal in Bodo language.

Notably,the Bibar Laisi (Journal) was published in 1924 under the editorship of Satish Chandra Basumatary,the then imminent writer and social thinker of the Bodos, was published by then Bodo Students’ Union “Bodo Satro Sonmilan” in 1924 which was published in total eight volumes.The era from 1920 to 1937 is called Bibar Mooga in Bodo

Literature through which the Bodo literature and language has been stepped in today’s juncture.

The event was chaired by Dr Surath Narzary, president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha,that highlighted on the importance towards upplit and development of the Bodo literature and language in today’s era.

- Advertisement -

Assam cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, deputy CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region, Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, BKWAC CEM,Mihiniswar Basumatary, ABSU general secretary, Khanindra Basumatary were graced as guests on the occasion.

A souvenir was also unveiled to mark the celebration on the occasion.

Minister Brahma said that the Bibar Laisi is regarded as the first journal in Bodo language which is torch bearer of the Bodo literature world. He has recalled contributions of leading persons who were prominently involved while publishing the Bibar Laisi(Bibar journal).

“Today, I am very much happy to be part of the centenary celebration of the Bibar Laisi being organised at Udalguri College auditorium. The 100 years of first Bodo Journal “Bibar Laisi” celebrated in Udalguri “, Brahma added.

- Advertisement -

President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha,Dr Surath Narzary said that the centenary celebration of Bibar Laisi has been celebrated today in Udalguri to mark the 100 years of it’s inception.The Bibar Laisi is regarded as a milestone of the Bodo literature and language world “, he said.