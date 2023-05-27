Bodo to be introduced as medium of instruction, AHSEC notifies



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 26: It is a delightful moment for the people of Bodo community as the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has notified to introduce Bodo as a medium of instruction for HS arts course from 2023-24 curriculum session in the state.

In a notification, the AHSEC notified that all concerned that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has decided to implement the Bodo medium of instruction in addition to the existing medium of instruction initially in arts stream from the academic session 2023-24 in the institutions under

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, comprising the History, Geography, Education, Logic & Philosophy, Economics, Political Science, Environmental Education, Mathematics, Swadesh Adhyayan

As such, institutions willing to offer the Bodo medium of instruction are requested to intimate the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council regarding offering of the said instruction in their institution.

“Institutions willing to offer Bodo medium of instruction to students are required to intimate AHSEC immediately,” the Education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Dr Surath Narzary has hailed the announcement and notification issued from AHSEC over the introduction of Bodo as medium of instruction, saying that it is a laudable step initiated from the state government of Assam and BTR government. He said that the Bodo medium and language has again reached a new height by getting a medium of instruction in higher secondary courses from 2023-24 session itself.

“The Bodo Sahitya Sabha and Bodo comm welcomes the initiative initiated by the government in the state and hopeful that the Bodo medium students are getting an opportunity to acquire higher educational careers in days to come across a state,” Narzary added.

