Body Found In Sitlabari

DIPHU: As per information received from local residents, a highly decomposed dead body was found inside an abandoned building of Old Telephone Exchange in the proximity of the Central Range Forest office, Sitlabari, here.

An Executive Magistrate, Diphu arrived at the place of occurrence and conducted an enquiry over the mortal remains at the PO observing all formalities.

- Advertisement -

A postmortem was also conducted at Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) here. As per order of District Magistrate, Diphu, the mortal remains will be kept at the DMCH morgue house for a period of 72 hours.

Authorities concerned have requested anyone with information to contact 7002361613 for details. This refers to Diphu PS UD Case No 08/23 Dtd 22/03/23, police said.