Book on Assamese essays released in Borpam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 21: Samayar Sandat Jibanar Sur, a collection of Assamese essays compiled by Nripen Bordoloi, Director of Assam Adarsha Vidyalaya, Borpam, was released at a function held in the school’s conference hall on Saturday.

The release ceremony was part of a two-day programme organised by the institution to observe Rabha Divas.

The event was chaired by Prasanna Bora, retired principal of Siporiya Higher Secondary School, while retired professor Rana Prasad Hazarika and Birinchi Bordoloi graced the occasion as chief guests.

The book was formally released by retired senior police officer Pratul Bhuyan, who also offered a brief insight into its contents.

Among those present at the function were senior journalist Amitav Barua, Pradip Barua, Prabin Barkataky, Lakhi Kanta Saikia, Tarun Saikia, and Sobheswar Bhuyan. The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Ripunjoy Bordoloi, assisted by Barnali Kurmi and Purnima Barmudoi.

