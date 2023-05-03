Book on eminent scholar Dr Naren Kalita released

HT CORRESPONDENT

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, May 2: In a prestigious function held at Janjaswar Sarma memorial auditorium of Nowgong College (autonomous), Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, former Assam DGP ceremonially released ‘Prajna-Bhushan Dr Naren Kalita’ a specific book of essays on life and works of Dr Naren Kalia, a noted scholar of folks, sattriya culture and traditions by some eminent personalities of the state here on Monday. The book was published by Kolong Kola Kendra, Puronigudam in association with Dr Naren Kalia Art, Culture and Education Trust.

The programme was chaired by Bhagawan Chandra Goswami while noted Assamese poet Neelima Thakuria Haque was present as the chief guest. Besides, Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal of the college, Thagit Mahanta, president of Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, Dr Naren Kalita and Paran Kr Boruah, former president of Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha attended the programme as special invitees.

Releasing the book, former Assam DGP Mahanta said what Dr Kalita has done in the field of art and culture of the state or his unmatched contributions to the field of art and culture of the state are quite exceptional. Referring to the books penned by Dr Naren Kalita, Mahanta said his every book has extra shine and merit with minute observation and sensibilities which apparently created a record of groundbreaking research.

Noted Assamese poet Neelima Thakuria Haque also addressed the occasion and spoke on the life and congratulations of Dr Kalita. During the programme, Kolong Kola Kendra, Puronigudam bestowed the title ‘Kola – Vibhushan’ on the research intellect Dr Naren Kalita.