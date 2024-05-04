26.2 C
BPF intensifies campaigns in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, May 3: With the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) has intensified its campaigns in every nook and corner of the Bodoland Territorial Region in a bid to woo voters.

The BPF are conducting several campaigning activities in the hope of garnering support for its candidate, who is contesting from the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat. The party took out an election rally and a joining programme at the Raimona Community Hall in Saraibil under Gossaigaon sub-division.

Former public health engineering minister, Rihon Daimary while campaigning for its candidate Khampa Borgoyari, stated that though BJP claimed to be the mastermind behind restoring peace, harmony and overall development in BTC but in reality, it was made possible only under the noble leadership of Hangrama Mahilary and no one could deny it.

“Prior to 2003 the atmosphere in the Bodoland Territorial Region was a disturbed one. After the BPF government came into power, the region witnessed rapid development. Violence also decreased to a great extent,” said Rihon Daimary.

“We have been visiting various villages to campaign for our candidate and we saw that our condition is good. The general voters as well as organisations have extended full support to BPF,” Daimary said.

Taking a dig at Bodoland Territorial Council’s chief executive member, Promod Boro, Daimary said that no development was seen after the formation of the UPPL government in BTC. The development which people witnessed was BPF government’s contribution.

“The Promod Boro led UPPL has nothing to do except repairing the broken one and taking credit. Besides, whatever the schemes the UPPL government announces for the general public, only its party workers reap their benefits, while the actual needy have no access to them,” said Daimary.

Referring to the UPPL party’s manifesto, Daimary said that party’s manifesto states that 10 colleges have been provincialised, but everyone is aware that provincialisation of most of its colleges has been cancelled by the Assam government and in such cases.

Rihon Daimary, in his speech appealed to the common people to vote in favour of BPF candidate Borgoyari. Hundreds of men and women, including UPPL workers joined the BPF party at the joining ceremony.

