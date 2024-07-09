34 C
Brahmaputra Water Levels Receding, Areas Below Danger Mark: Himanta Biswa Sarma

July 9, Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered an optimistic update on the water levels of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries. According to his recent tweet, most parts of the river system are currently below the danger level, with a noticeable decline in flood concerns.

Sarma’s tweet comes amidst ongoing monsoon season concerns, where heavy rainfall typically results in swollen rivers and heightened flood risks across the northeastern state. While acknowledging that a few areas still report water levels above the danger mark, the Chief Minister emphasized that these areas are also showing a declining trend, indicating a positive outlook in the coming days.

The Brahmaputra River, known for its volatile nature during the monsoon, poses significant challenges to the region annually, with widespread inundation of low-lying areas and displacement of communities being common occurrences. The reassurance from Sarma regarding the decreasing water levels brings relief to residents who have been vigilant amid the seasonal challenges posed by the river’s fluctuations.

Sarma’s tweet serves as a timely update and a source of optimism for the region, highlighting efforts to mitigate flood risks and ensure the safety and well-being of those living in vulnerable areas along the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

