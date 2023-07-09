Brilliant artist of Tezpur Bijay Sankar Saikia passes away

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 8: Bijay Sankar Saikia, a brilliant folk artist, actor, director-producer, choreographer and an expert camera personality in both theatre and cinema world and an inhabitant of by lane- 4 in Tezpur Ushanagar area passed away at the age of 39 years old on Thursday night at around 12.30 pm following a cardiac arrest.

Initially he suffered from breathing problem following which he was rushed to Kanaklata Civil Hospital here wherein the attending doctor declared him dead. Born in 1984 the budding talent was the son of Natasurya Phani Sarmah award winning prominent artist of the state Uday Sankar Saikia. He started his acting career from ‘Partyabartonor Pisar Saitya’ in 2001 followed by his bold performance in the play ‘Kaku poril, talu Xaril’. Besides acting in over 40 full-length dramas he acted in several television serials also including ‘bah amorabati bah’, ‘jonali LLB’, ‘I am jom’, ‘beharbari outpost’, ‘logon’, ‘lahori gaonpanchyat’, ‘bandhoon’, ‘dainandin’, ‘hatura’, ‘bidhata’, ‘sapoon’ along with a series of web-series like ‘krishnasura.com’, ‘mojli’, ‘ duronir nirola poja’ etc. Moreover, besides acting in the recently released popular movie Dr Bezbaruah-2 he acted in over 15 Assamese cinemas. He was the founder of well acclaimed folk music group ‘Thespian’. An ex-Darrangian late Bijay Sankar formed a drama group christening ‘Black and White’ with the students of the college and this group could bring laurels participating in various drama competitions across the nation. He organised a drama workshop under the banner of National school of drama (NSD) among the students of the college. Honoured with several awards by late Bijay Sankar Saikia representing Tezpur University he bagged the gold medal through his play ‘Too late’ in the national varsity week in 2021.

He leaves behind his wife, a daughter (reading in class III) and a one and half month old son. His death was widely mourned. Besides his artistic quality he was loved and honoured by all for his amiable and loving nature. On receiving information of his untimely demise many organizations including Sonitpur Press Club, Sonitpur Journalist Union, Baan Theatre, Sahitya Sabha among others, individuals connected with cultural fields and common people rushed to his residence and paid their last tribute to the artist. A funeral procession was taken out throughout the town before performing his last rites. Earlier he was taken to Baan Theater and Darrang College wherein the fraternity of both the platforms paid their last honour to the artist. The incident of untimely demise of the brilliant and budding talent has cast a pall of gloom in the Tezpur town.