Brother appeals to public to find his missing brother and sister-in-aw

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT CORRESPONDENT

BOKAJAN, Dec 27: The brother of a couple, who had gone missing since November 2, has urged public to inform police if they find any leads about them.  

The missing couple has been identified as Pontu Buragohain and Bobita Buragohain, both residents of Vophong Terang village in Karbi Anglong’s Sukhanjan.

As per family members, first Pontu went missing in Kerala where he used to work and subsequently his wife — Bobita Buragohain — also disappeared from the house leaving behind a 14 month old baby.

Following this, the family members launched a search hunt for both in Bokajan as well as in Kerala. However, they failed to collect any information about them.

Upon failing in their attempts, the family eventually knocked the door of police station and lodged a missing complaint.

