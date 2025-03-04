Brutal Gang Rape in Dhubri: Young Woman in Critical Condition, Police Investigate

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 4: A shocking gang rape has rocked the Alamganj locality of Gauripur in Dhubri, leaving a young woman critically injured and struggling for her life. The heinous crime was committed after the victim was reportedly duped over phone and subjected to a ghastly sexual assault.

- Advertisement -

She went to her brother’s residence in Baghmara, Gauripur, to join a family reunion, as told by the victim’s father. She was called by a man named Rezaul Haque and was persuaded to meet him. The meeting was a trap, arranged by Rezaul and his accomplices without her knowledge.

The perpetrators allegedly raped the victim along the road before physically beating her up further with sharp weapons. She remained unconscious and soaked in blood when the attackers dropped her off.

The grievously wounded woman was later found by Alamganj Part-I local residents, who promptly informed her family. She was straightaway taken to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, where she is in critical care and receiving immediate medical treatment.

The authorities have named the accused as Rezaul Haque, Azizur Haque, Ashikur Rahman, Ayyub Ali, Serajul Haque, Osman Ali, Shohidur Rahman, and Ali Hussain. The family of the victim has lodged an FIR at the Gauripur police station, and law enforcement officials have started investigating the crime.

- Advertisement -

The case has ignited outrage from the public, with locals calling for stern and swift justice to be meted out to the victim. The police have ensured that all due legal action shall be taken against the perpetrators and additional investigations are ongoing.