27 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 9, 2024
type here...

BTC EM Dr Nilut Swargiary reinforces commitment to media welfare

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: “Media is regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy, and our BTC government, under the visionary guidance of CEM Pramod Boro, is determined to support the welfare of media persons working in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR),” said Dr Nilut Swargiary, the BTC EM for Information and Public Relations, PHE, etc., while inaugurating the open session of the 3rd Annual Conference of the Bodoland Digital Journalists’ Association at the Bengtol College Auditorium in Chirang district on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

In his address, Dr Swargiary emphasised the importance of the media in upholding democratic values and detailed the BTC’s ongoing commitment to supporting journalists. He remarked, “I am confident that the association will achieve great success in the days ahead. The BTC is dedicated to improving the lives of media professionals through various initiatives. One of our key programs is the Journalists’ Medical Insurance Scheme, which currently covers 82 media persons and their dependent family members to ensure their well-being.”

Dr Swargiary also informed that the Information and Public Relations Department of BTC is planning to organise a media conclave to enhance the quality of media reporting, writing, editing, and broadcasting skills, as well as on Media Acts and rules. He further shared that the BTC is considering additional innovative schemes aimed at furthering the welfare of media personnel.

The open session was also addressed by the consulting editor of NK TV, Pranay Bordoloi, and senior TV journalist, Ranjan Lal Sarma.

Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur CM urges Centre to protect State’s integrity

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India 10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September 10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists