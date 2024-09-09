BTC EM Dr Nilut Swargiary reinforces commitment to media welfare

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: “Media is regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy, and our BTC government, under the visionary guidance of CEM Pramod Boro, is determined to support the welfare of media persons working in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR),” said Dr Nilut Swargiary, the BTC EM for Information and Public Relations, PHE, etc., while inaugurating the open session of the 3rd Annual Conference of the Bodoland Digital Journalists’ Association at the Bengtol College Auditorium in Chirang district on Sunday.

In his address, Dr Swargiary emphasised the importance of the media in upholding democratic values and detailed the BTC’s ongoing commitment to supporting journalists. He remarked, “I am confident that the association will achieve great success in the days ahead. The BTC is dedicated to improving the lives of media professionals through various initiatives. One of our key programs is the Journalists’ Medical Insurance Scheme, which currently covers 82 media persons and their dependent family members to ensure their well-being.”

Dr Swargiary also informed that the Information and Public Relations Department of BTC is planning to organise a media conclave to enhance the quality of media reporting, writing, editing, and broadcasting skills, as well as on Media Acts and rules. He further shared that the BTC is considering additional innovative schemes aimed at furthering the welfare of media personnel.

The open session was also addressed by the consulting editor of NK TV, Pranay Bordoloi, and senior TV journalist, Ranjan Lal Sarma.