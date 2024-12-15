14 C
BTC govt celebrates fourth anniversary

HT Bureau

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 14: The celebration of the fourth anniversary of the UPPL-led UPPL-BJP alliance government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) commenced on Saturday with a two-day program spanning across all BTR districts.

In Kokrajhar, the celebration took place across VCDC, block level, government offices, and educational institutions, featuring a series of well-organised events.

Officials from various government offices, including district officials, BDOs, TCLCC chairpersons, VCDC chairpersons, members, and public representatives participated, discussing various program implementations and schemes that have fostered significant sustainable development in the region.

Notably, the UPPL-led BTR government was formed on December 15, 2020, under the dynamic leadership of Pramod Boro, chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region. Throughout this four-year period, the government has launched numerous missions and visions aimed at the welfare and development of the region, playing a pivotal role in social integration.

In Udalguri, the fourth anniversary will be celebrated centrally at Bhergaon on Sunday with a vibrant program planned. Preparations and arrangements for the event were reported to be nearly completed. The celebration aims to emphasise peace, progress, and prosperity within the Bodoland region, and it is expected to draw a large gathering from across the districts, including officials from various government departments and developmental agencies.

Pramod Boro will officiate as the chief guest at the festivities, attended by several dignitaries, including Assam’s cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma.

Boro highlighted that the fourth year of the BTR government has fostered integration among the communities. He expressed gratitude to the citizens of the Bodoland region for their continued cooperation and support during this successful year of governance, emphasising the government’s focus on sustainable peace, harmony, and integrity across communities.

“The BTR government is gearing up to celebrate four glorious years of its governance tomorrow. I extend a warm welcome to all to join us in this celebration of peace, progress, and prosperity in the BTR,” Boro stated.

