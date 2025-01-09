BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro visits Gunotsav program in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 8: The first phase of the ongoing Gunotsav is being held in 11 districts of the state including Kokrajhar, the heart administration of Bodoland Territorial Region(BTR).

During the event, 1716 schools are participating, and showcasing their talents across the district.

On Wednesday, BTC Legislative Assembly speaker, Katiram Boro visited Bipin Bihari LP School in Kokrajhar as part of the Gunotsav program, which is being conducted across various schools in the district to evaluate and enhance the quality of education.

The initiative is designed to assess the educational standards and address challenges faced by schools in the region.

During his visit, speaker Boro interacted with students, teachers, and parents, highlighting the critical role of community involvement in creating a strong educational foundation.

He has emphasised that the Gunotsav program is creating a quality educational environment across the schools and hopeful that the schools are getting ray of uplift in near future.