15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 9, 2025
type here...

BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro visits Gunotsav program in Kokrajhar 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 8: The first phase of the ongoing Gunotsav is being held in 11 districts of the state including Kokrajhar, the heart administration of Bodoland Territorial Region(BTR).

- Advertisement -

During the event, 1716 schools are participating, and showcasing their talents across the district.

Related Posts:

On Wednesday, BTC Legislative Assembly speaker, Katiram Boro visited Bipin Bihari LP School in Kokrajhar as part of the Gunotsav program, which is being conducted across various schools in the district to evaluate and enhance the quality of education.

The first phase of Gunotsav is currently underway in 11 districts, with Kokrajhar seeing active participation from 1,716 schools.

The initiative is designed to assess the educational standards and address challenges faced by schools in the region.

- Advertisement -

During his visit, speaker Boro interacted with students, teachers, and parents, highlighting the critical role of community involvement in creating a strong educational foundation.

He has emphasised that the Gunotsav program is creating a quality educational environment across the schools and hopeful that the schools are getting ray of uplift in near future.

Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Vigilance raids Diphu residence of Aswini Kumar Doley over corruption charges

The Hills Times -
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India