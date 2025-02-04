14 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
type here...

Bus accident in Diphu: 30 passengers injured

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 3: A bus carrying passengers back from a picnic at the Umrangso Golf Field met with an accident at Longku, leaving 30 injured out of the 60 passengers. The injured were immediately rushed to the Umrangso Community Health Centre for medical treatment.

- Advertisement -

The critically injured were later transferred to Hojai HAMM Hospital and Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

Related Posts:

According to eyewitnesses, the bus, registration AS-09BC-1477, was travelling from Umrangso Golf Field to Hamren, West Karbi Anglong, when the accident took place. Initial investigation says that the cause of the accident is a technical fault.

Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Headsing Rongpar visited Hojai HAMM Hospital to check on the accident victims who are villagers of Uzandongka, Hemari Teron Village Umrangso.

10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IIT Guwahati develops multi-stage clinical trial method for personalised medical care

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya 10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible 10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday