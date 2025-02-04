Bus accident in Diphu: 30 passengers injured

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 3: A bus carrying passengers back from a picnic at the Umrangso Golf Field met with an accident at Longku, leaving 30 injured out of the 60 passengers. The injured were immediately rushed to the Umrangso Community Health Centre for medical treatment.

The critically injured were later transferred to Hojai HAMM Hospital and Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus, registration AS-09BC-1477, was travelling from Umrangso Golf Field to Hamren, West Karbi Anglong, when the accident took place. Initial investigation says that the cause of the accident is a technical fault.

Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Headsing Rongpar visited Hojai HAMM Hospital to check on the accident victims who are villagers of Uzandongka, Hemari Teron Village Umrangso.