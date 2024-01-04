Cachar admin signs MoU worth Rs 3 crore with PGCIL for advanced healthcare supplies

HT Digital,

Cachar, Jan 4: The Cachar district administration of Assam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to provide advanced health care facilities under its Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) activity.

The event took place at the old conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Silchar. The MoU was signed by District development Commissioner (DDC), Cachar, Rajib Roy and Sr. GM Head, NERTS, Anjan Sanyal.

Roy expressed gratitude to the Power Grid Corporation for donating life-saving equipment to the district and highlighted the need for improved health infrastructure. He revealed that PGCIL is providing SMCH with advanced vital diagnostic and therapeutic equipment worth Rs 1,81,21,376 crore.

This initiative will help patients be treated in SMCH Silchar instead of being referred elsewhere. On behalf of Power Grid, Deputy General Manager, Power grid corporation, Incharge, Silchar unit, Supriya Paul announced that POWERGRID has taken up this special initiative under its CSR scheme for funding health care items worth Rs. 3,09,22,444 crore.

PGCIL will also provide financial assistance for the supply of medical equipment to Silchar Medical College Hospital and the construction of a sick newborn care unit at SM.Dev civil hospital, among other things. The project is expected to be completed within 8 months.