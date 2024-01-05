Cachar district administration and PGCIL signs MoU for healthcare advancements

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 4: In a significant development aimed at enhancing healthcare facilities in Cachar district, the district administration has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL). The signing ceremony, a testament to the commitment towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), took place at the old conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The MoU, signed by district development commissioner Rajib Roy and senior GM head of NERTS, Anjan Sanyal, marks a collaborative effort to provide advanced healthcare equipment and facilities to the region. The ceremony, attended by journalists from various media houses, witnessed the presence of key officials, including Supriya Paul, deputy general manager of Power Grid Corporation Ltd (Silchar unit), joint director of Health Dr Ashutosh Barman, principal of SMC&H Dr Bhaskar Gupta, Dr Hrituraj Thakuria, and Rahul Ghose, district programme manager of NHM, among others.

Expressing gratitude for the collaboration, DDC Rajib Roy highlighted the significance of the MoU, emphasising its role in addressing critical healthcare needs. He acknowledged the continual support received from NERTS and expressed optimism about future collaborations for broader developmental initiatives.

The Power Grid Corporation’s contribution to Cachar district includes the construction of a much-needed pediatric ward for sick newborns at SM Dev Civil Hospital. DDC Roy underscored the importance of this facility, citing its potential to save lives in emergency cases. He extended thanks to Power Grid Corporation for their generous donation of life-saving equipment.

Roy acknowledged the gradual improvement in healthcare infrastructure in Cachar but highlighted the need for patients to travel to Shillong or Guwahati for certain services. He explained that the advanced healthcare facilities provided under this collaboration would significantly benefit the residents by reducing the need for such extensive travel.

Providing details of the financial aspects, DDC Rajib Roy informed that the cost of constructing the pediatric ward is approximately Rs 99.02,963 lakh. Additionally, Power Grid is contributing advanced vital diagnostic and therapeutic equipment worth Rs 1,81,21,376, showcasing their commitment to supporting infrastructural development through CSR activities.

The collaboration aims to enable the treatment of patients within SMC&H, Silchar, eliminating the necessity for referrals and ensuring the efficient management of sick newborns at SM Dev Civil Hospital. The initiative is anticipated to offer a safe delivery option for expecting women, enhancing postnatal care for mothers and neonatal care.

Addressing the gathering, Anjan Sanyal, head of HR at PGCIL, elaborated on the objectives of their CSR activities. Supriya Paul, deputy general manager of Power Grid Corporation (Silchar unit), expressed gratitude to the district authority, DC Cachar, ADC-Health, Cachar, joint director Health, and NHM office for providing Power Grid with the opportunity to serve society and humanity. He thanked all present during the MoU signing ceremony, highlighting the importance of the ALS in the valley and ICU in the civil hospital as crucial elements of the initiative.

Dr Ashutosh Barman, joint director of the Health Department, commended the active intervention of DC Cachar and the personal interest shown by DGM Power Grid, Supriyo Paul, in supporting the construction of the sick newborn care unit and pediatric ward at SM Dev Civil Hospital.

Principal SMC&H, Silchar, Dr Bhaskar Gupta, also spoke on the occasion, stressing on the positive impact this collaboration would have on healthcare services in Cachar. Noteworthy is the fact that as part of its CSR activity, PGCIL will provide financial assistance for medical equipment to Silchar Medical College Hospital, construct a sick newborn care unit at SM Dev Civil Hospital, and supply DG sets to 7 BPHCs in Cachar district. The project, set to be completed within 8 months, will be implemented through an MoU between Power Grid Corporation and the district administration of Cachar. The program was attended by various health officials and stakeholders.