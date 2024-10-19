Cachar DC Mridul Yadav inspects Central Jail Silchar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: In a proactive move to enhance inmate welfare and improve prison infrastructure, Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav visited the Central Jail in Silchar on Thursday. The visit aimed to assess the overall facilities, with a special focus on the well-being of women, children, and the healthcare services available to the prisoners.

- Advertisement -

During his visit, DC Yadav inspected the jail hospital, reviewing the quality of healthcare services provided to the inmates. He visited both the male and female wards to assess the prisoners’ health conditions and interacted with children living with their mothers in the facility. His inquiries into the availability of education and other support services for these children underscored the district’s commitment to safeguarding their well-being.

Additionally, the district commissioner inspected the community kitchen to ensure the quality of food and the efficiency of the distribution process. He also reviewed key infrastructure within the jail premises, including the DLSA Chamber, Video Conferencing Room, Karagar Se Karigar Skill Development Centre, and religious spaces such as the temple and mosque.

During the inspection, several concerns were raised by jail authorities, including the lack of vehicles, delays in ongoing building projects, kitchen repairs, and waste management issues. DC Yadav assured that these issues would be addressed swiftly, with a particular emphasis on improving basic facilities.

As part of a forward-looking initiative, Mridul Yadav expressed his intention to introduce a manufacturing unit within the jail, aimed at providing vocational skills training to inmates. This initiative would equip prisoners with valuable skills, enabling them to earn a livelihood and reintegrate into society upon release.

- Advertisement -

This visit underscores Cachar district’s ongoing commitment to improving prison conditions, focusing on both the immediate needs of inmates and long-term skill development to promote rehabilitation.