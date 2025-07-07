Cachar district administration pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th birth anniversary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: The Cachar District Administration observed the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee with a solemn programme at the Old Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Silchar on Sunday.

The occasion honoured the contributions of Dr Mookerjee to the nation, particularly his vision of Ek Desh, Ek Samvidhan (One Nation, One Constitution).

According to an official statement, the programme began with a floral tribute to Dr Mookerjee’s portrait by District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey, ACS, along with noted writer and Chief Minister’s Awardee Atin Das, and Dr Gangesh Bhattacharjee, Head of the History Department at Jagannath Singh College, Udharbond. Senior officials of the district administration and other dignitaries also joined the ceremony.

Additional District Commissioner Hemanga Navis, ACS, welcomed the gathering and reflected on Dr Mookerjee’s enduring contributions to national unity and integrity.

Delivering the keynote address, Atin Das described Dr Mookerjee as “a fearless architect of India’s destiny.”

He highlighted Mookerjee’s opposition to communalism, his resignation from the Nehru Cabinet over the Kashmir issue, and his commitment to a united India.

Das called on the younger generation to draw inspiration from Mookerjee’s life of courage and principle.

Dr Gangesh Bhattacharjee spoke about Dr Mookerjee’s journey from being the youngest Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University to his rise as a nationalist leader.

He emphasized the scholar-politician’s role in strengthening India’s educational and industrial sectors and his ultimate sacrifice in the cause of national integration.

In his closing remarks, District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey commended the gathering for keeping alive the memory of a leader whose life continues to inspire those committed to national unity.

The event served as a tribute to Dr Mookerjee’s enduring legacy and reaffirmed the district’s commitment to the values he stood for.