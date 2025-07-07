26 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 7, 2025
type here...

Cachar district administration pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th birth anniversary

Event highlights Dr Mookerjee’s legacy of unity, nationalism, and constitutional integrity

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: The Cachar District Administration observed the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee with a solemn programme at the Old Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Silchar on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The occasion honoured the contributions of Dr Mookerjee to the nation, particularly his vision of Ek Desh, Ek Samvidhan (One Nation, One Constitution).

Related Posts:

According to an official statement, the programme began with a floral tribute to Dr Mookerjee’s portrait by District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey, ACS, along with noted writer and Chief Minister’s Awardee Atin Das, and Dr Gangesh Bhattacharjee, Head of the History Department at Jagannath Singh College, Udharbond. Senior officials of the district administration and other dignitaries also joined the ceremony.

Additional District Commissioner Hemanga Navis, ACS, welcomed the gathering and reflected on Dr Mookerjee’s enduring contributions to national unity and integrity.

Delivering the keynote address, Atin Das described Dr Mookerjee as “a fearless architect of India’s destiny.”

- Advertisement -

He highlighted Mookerjee’s opposition to communalism, his resignation from the Nehru Cabinet over the Kashmir issue, and his commitment to a united India.

Das called on the younger generation to draw inspiration from Mookerjee’s life of courage and principle.

Dr Gangesh Bhattacharjee spoke about Dr Mookerjee’s journey from being the youngest Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University to his rise as a nationalist leader.

He emphasized the scholar-politician’s role in strengthening India’s educational and industrial sectors and his ultimate sacrifice in the cause of national integration.

- Advertisement -

In his closing remarks, District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey commended the gathering for keeping alive the memory of a leader whose life continues to inspire those committed to national unity.

The event served as a tribute to Dr Mookerjee’s enduring legacy and reaffirmed the district’s commitment to the values he stood for.

Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Wild baby elephant rescued from muddy pit in Arunachal’s Deomali

The Hills Times -
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon