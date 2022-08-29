Candidates Face Mark Anomalies In Question Paper

HT Correspondent

LAKHIMPUR, Aug 28: Despite compact security measures and mobile internet ban imposed by the Assam government to tackle the grade III examinations held on Sunday, certain candidates reportedly faced anomalies in the question paper. Categorically, certain candidates appearing at Garchika Tribal Higher Secondary School, a designated centre in upper Assam’s Lakhimpur district revealed that instead of 150 marks, they had to attempt the question paper that contained hundred questions against 175 marks in the morning shift.

Talking to The Hills Times, a candidate on conditions of anonymity said, “As instructed, the question paper designed for the morning shift was likely to contain altogether hundred numbers of questions for 150 marks. Hence, each question was supposed to carry 1.5 marks. Contrary, the question paper distributed this morning carried 1.75 marks for each question.”

Notably, the examination held on Sunday morning was for those posts where the minimum qualification for the appearing candidate was a HSSLC or equivalent examination passed. On the other hand, the qualification set for the evening shift was for those posts where the minimum qualification was a graduate degree or graduate degree with diploma or degree in computer science.

The candidate, further talking to The Hills Times said, “The question paper carried marks beyond our preparation. However, we didn’t have any trouble. Only sorrow we realised was that a uniform question paper could help us perform better.”

In this regard, The Hills Times tried several times to get a reaction from the chairman, Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) Ramesh Chand Jain on Sunday evening. However, for unknown reasons, chairman Jain didn’t respond to the repeated cellular calls of this reporter.