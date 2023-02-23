Cannabis seized in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday

TEZPUR: Cannabis worth Rs 3 crore was seized in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday and one person was arrested, police said. Acting on a tip-off, 575 kg of cannabis was seized from a vehicle at Bhalukpung checkpoint in the Chariduar police station area at the state’s border with Arunachal Pradesh, they said. The drugs were hidden in 14 soap boxes, they added. The car was on its way to Udalguri in Assam from Arunachal Pradesh, police said. The arrested person was from West Bengal, while another man in the vehicle managed to escape. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the police for its sustained drive against drugs and the remarkable breakthrough achieved. “In a remarkable breakthrough in our sustained drive against drugs, @SonitpurPolice has seized 575 kgs of suspected ganja (Cannabis) from a pick-up vehicle at Bhalukpong checking point under Chariduar PS, near Assam-Arunachal border. Well done @assampolice,” the chief minister said in a social media post. This is the second-biggest drug haul in the state in the last three days. Heroin worth Rs 25 crore was seized in Karbi Anglong district on Monday and two persons were arrested.

