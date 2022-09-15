Capacity building workshop for educational leaders concludes in BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 14: A two-day workshop on capacity building for the educational leaders of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) concluded on Wednesday at the conference hall of Bodoland Territorial Council Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

The workshop was organised by the department of Education, Government of Bodoland Territorial Region in collaboration with educational partner Azim Premji University. Prof. Arun Naik, Prof. Subhash Khade and Bijoy Das were the facilitators of the workshop where officials from the Education department and teachers participated.

The workshop emphasised on bringing a healthy and quality educational environment among the citizens in Bodoland region.

BTR chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro hailed and lauded the organisers for organising the workshop to explore different aspects of the educational environment across the region.

He said, “The BTR Government is committed to provide a quality educational environment and bring healthy welfare among the citizens.”

“Ensuring quality education in the schools of Bodoland region is a priority for the Government. With that mission in mind, the Government is proactively working to exponentially improve the education infrastructure and inculcate the best educational practices in the schools of Bodoland Territorial Region,” he said.