25.6 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
type here...

Nine Insurgents Arrested in Manipur During Anti-Extortion Crackdown

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 15: In a major counter-insurgency drive, Manipur security forces and civil police picked up nine male cadres of different underground splinter groups. The arrests, conducted in the last 36 hours, are planned to check ongoing extortion and insurgency activities in the state, police said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The arrested suspects were reportedly actively engaged in large-scale extortion activities against government officials, fuel stations, transport operators, schools, and business communities throughout the valley districts, the authorities said. The operation is under an intensified campaign to restore peace and stability in the war-torn area.

Related Posts:

During the synchronized operations, law enforcers seized one two-wheeler, nine mobile phones with SIM cards, some incriminating documents, and cash of Rs 4,050. They are suspected to be related to extortion and supply support to underground groups.

Three members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party–Meeyamgi Feengang Lanmee (KCP-MFL)–Moirangthem Gandhi Singh (34), Mutum Anand Meitei (37), and Athokpam Lelin (43)–were nabbed from Thangal Bazar in Imphal City and Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East.

In another operation, police arrested Thokchom Ibungo Singh (32) and Singam Kabikanta Meitei (33), both linked with KCP (Apunba City Meitei), from Kumbi and Thoubal villages in southern Manipur valley.

- Advertisement -

Security personnel also nabbed Moirangthem Suresh Singh (39) and Soram Kameshor Singh (46), two members of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), from Bishnupur district. Police informed that the duo was actively engaged in carrying arms for the organization within the area.

A member of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), Koijam Naobi (29), was arrested from Leirongthel Pitra falling under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station of Thoubal district. Khullakpam Arish (40), a member of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei faction), was detained from Mayang Imphal in Imphal West district in a similar operation.

View all stories
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya High Court Orders Final Vendor List Before Eviction at Khyndai...

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon