Nine Insurgents Arrested in Manipur During Anti-Extortion Crackdown

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 15: In a major counter-insurgency drive, Manipur security forces and civil police picked up nine male cadres of different underground splinter groups. The arrests, conducted in the last 36 hours, are planned to check ongoing extortion and insurgency activities in the state, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested suspects were reportedly actively engaged in large-scale extortion activities against government officials, fuel stations, transport operators, schools, and business communities throughout the valley districts, the authorities said. The operation is under an intensified campaign to restore peace and stability in the war-torn area.

During the synchronized operations, law enforcers seized one two-wheeler, nine mobile phones with SIM cards, some incriminating documents, and cash of Rs 4,050. They are suspected to be related to extortion and supply support to underground groups.

Three members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party–Meeyamgi Feengang Lanmee (KCP-MFL)–Moirangthem Gandhi Singh (34), Mutum Anand Meitei (37), and Athokpam Lelin (43)–were nabbed from Thangal Bazar in Imphal City and Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East.

In another operation, police arrested Thokchom Ibungo Singh (32) and Singam Kabikanta Meitei (33), both linked with KCP (Apunba City Meitei), from Kumbi and Thoubal villages in southern Manipur valley.

Security personnel also nabbed Moirangthem Suresh Singh (39) and Soram Kameshor Singh (46), two members of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), from Bishnupur district. Police informed that the duo was actively engaged in carrying arms for the organization within the area.

A member of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), Koijam Naobi (29), was arrested from Leirongthel Pitra falling under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station of Thoubal district. Khullakpam Arish (40), a member of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei faction), was detained from Mayang Imphal in Imphal West district in a similar operation.