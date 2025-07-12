34.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 12, 2025
type here...

12 July, 2025 | ePaper

ePaper
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Diphu Edition

HT-Diphu-NET-edition-July-12_compressed

Guwahati Edition

HT-GHY-NET-edition-July-12_compressed
View all stories
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Sends Preserved Rhino Horns for Genetic Testing to Wildlife Institute...

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season