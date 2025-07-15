Orang Park tiger numbers up, expansion and tourism plans ahead: Minister

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, July 14: Orang National Park is witnessing a steady increase in its tiger population, prompting the Assam government to plan further expansion of the park’s area to provide adequate space for the Royal Bengal Tigers and strengthen conservation measures.

State Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary shared the development during his maiden visit to the park since assuming office.

Addressing the media, Minister Patowary said the area of Orang National Park has already been expanded from its earlier 79 square kilometres to nearly 280 square kilometres.

He added that the Forest Department has drawn up further expansion plans in light of the rising tiger population.

To accommodate this growth and promote sustainable ecotourism, the minister said steps are being taken to improve infrastructure, including enhancing facilities for visitors.

He admitted that despite the park’s expansion, staffing strength has not kept pace.

However, measures are underway to deploy additional forest security personnel to address this shortfall.

Patowary also stated that, acting on the directions of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the department has drafted a proposal to improve the salaries of casual wildlife security personnel.

The proposal is currently under review and is expected to be placed before the Cabinet for approval soon.

As per the latest census figures, Orang National Park is home to 28 Royal Bengal Tigers, 125 one-horned rhinoceroses, and nearly 6,000 deer, besides wild boars, elephants, buffaloes, and a variety of bird species.

The park now boasts the highest density of Royal Bengal Tigers in Asia, making it an increasingly significant draw for tourists.

However, Minister Patowary acknowledged that infrastructure for tourism—including quality lodging and dining options—remains inadequate.

He noted that while the Forest Department has launched eco-camps to improve the tourist experience, much more needs to be done to attract visitors and offer them quality amenities.

Following his interaction with the media, Patowary chaired a review meeting with senior forest officials, including Divisional Forest Officer Pradip Barua, to assess conservation and development initiatives in the park.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to balancing wildlife protection with eco-tourism to ensure long-term, sustainable development of Orang National Park.