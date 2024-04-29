23 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 29, 2024
type here...

Career counselling session for secondary students held

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 28:  Premier socio-cultural organization, Sivasagar Rajhansh Club has organised a career counselling session in Hindu Dharma Naamghar in Sivasagar.

- Advertisement -

Attending the session as the resource person on Saturday, Bobby Goswami Barua, founding director and accredited career counsellor of Dummick Educational Consultancy Pvt Ltd, explained to the students and parents how to correctly determine the path of their educational career after the secondary stage. She addressed queries and problems of students from rural areas.

She answered the questions of the students and parents and guided them on what to select in their academic career. She informed that the students can also get advice from her personally. The event was attended by about 200 students and parents. Her colleagues Pratul Goswami and Yogashish Gupta also assisted her.

The event was inaugurated by Prakash Kotoky, former principal of the Sibsagar College. The programme was hosted by Rajiv Kumar Barpujari. Ratul Sharma delivered a theoretical speech on career counselling. The event was attended by Avani Sharma, former inspector of schools, Abdul Zelil and many other distinguished guests. President of the Rajhansh Club, Indrajit Bora was also present on the occasion.

Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

MSRP expert committee to issue public notice for consultation

The Hills Times -
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better? 7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala