Career counselling session for secondary students held

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 28: Premier socio-cultural organization, Sivasagar Rajhansh Club has organised a career counselling session in Hindu Dharma Naamghar in Sivasagar.

Attending the session as the resource person on Saturday, Bobby Goswami Barua, founding director and accredited career counsellor of Dummick Educational Consultancy Pvt Ltd, explained to the students and parents how to correctly determine the path of their educational career after the secondary stage. She addressed queries and problems of students from rural areas.

She answered the questions of the students and parents and guided them on what to select in their academic career. She informed that the students can also get advice from her personally. The event was attended by about 200 students and parents. Her colleagues Pratul Goswami and Yogashish Gupta also assisted her.

The event was inaugurated by Prakash Kotoky, former principal of the Sibsagar College. The programme was hosted by Rajiv Kumar Barpujari. Ratul Sharma delivered a theoretical speech on career counselling. The event was attended by Avani Sharma, former inspector of schools, Abdul Zelil and many other distinguished guests. President of the Rajhansh Club, Indrajit Bora was also present on the occasion.