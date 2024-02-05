13 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 5, 2024
Celebration marks 75 years of Catholicism in Sojong Kathar Village in West Karbi Anglong

Bishop commends community’s faith, honours pioneering priests

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Feb 4: The festivities marking the platinum jubilee (celebrating 75 years from 1949-2024) of the conversion of Sojong Kathar Village to Catholicism were observed with grandeur over a two-day program commencing on Saturday and concluding on Sunday. The jubilant event unfolded in Kathar Village, situated near Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong.

Under the theme, ‘Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift’ (2 Corinthians 9:15), the celebration reached its pinnacle on the final day with the esteemed presence of Bishop Paul Mattekat of Diphu, who graced the occasion as the chief guest during the holy mass sermon.

Bishop Mattekat commended the villagers for their unwavering commitment to their faith, highlighting that it is the cornerstone of their identity and standing. Reflecting on the early days, he recounted the dedicated efforts of pioneering priests such as Fr John Marie, Fr Balawain, and Fr Marenggo, who braved challenging terrains to propagate the message of peace in the region.

The Bishop also reminisced about the initial Catholic believers, acknowledging their pivotal role in the community’s spiritual journey. He highlighted the establishment of Don Bosco School in Sojong, attributing its contributions to the birth of numerous professionals, including doctors, engineers, officers, teachers, and religious priests.

In his closing remarks, Bishop Mattekat urged the attendees to persevere in their steadfast belief. Earlier in the celebration, the first Christian converts of Kathar Village were honoured through the laying of rich floral tributes. The remembered individuals, including Rabi Engleng, Rakhu Ronghang, Kache Phangchopi, Hemari Teron, Kave Tissopi, and Kerop Rongphar, were commemorated for their significant role in the village’s religious history.

The event witnessed the participation of Fr John Timung, vicar general of Diphu, Fr Joseph Teron, vice provincial of Guwahati province, Fr CB John, parish priest of Satgaon, Fr CA John, parish priest of Sojong, Dr Fr Robinson Teron, Reverend Sisters, and over a hundred enthusiastic participants.

