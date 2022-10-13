Celebration of Manak Mahotsav kicks off in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 12: Bureau of Indian Standards will be celebrating World Standards Day ‘Manak Mahotsav’ on October 14, 2022 all over India.

As a run up to the event, ‘Quality Walk’ was organised in association with NEAID, a local non-profit partner on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 am. The walk started from Geetanagar High School Field to BSF Camp Geeta Mandir covering a distance of 2 km.

MLA from the local Dispur constituency, Atul Bora graced the occasion and flagged off the event. Sabyasachi Dhar, head, BIS Guwahati, welcomed him with a shawl. Meraj, co-founder of NEAID was also present during the occasion.

The MLA during his inaugural speech emphasised on the fact that citizens of the country should ensure procuring good quality products conforming to standards to avoid being cheated and future repentance.

A water purifier was donated by the organisers viz BIS and NEAID to Geeta Nagar High School through MLA Atul Bora which will help in providing pure water to the students as it is one of the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’.

Sabyasachi Dhar, head of BIS Guwahati informed that members of the IEC, ISO and ITU celebrates ‘World Standards Day’ every year on October 14, which is a means of paying tribute to the collaborative effort of thousands of experts worldwide who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as ‘international standards’.

Bureau of Indian Standards being the national standards body, represents the national interests in the international standardisation forum and hence celebrates the ‘World Standards Day’ in India with the same objective in mind.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Shared vision for a better world’ which in short shows the way to achieve the above goals through mutual cooperation. Standards play a major role in achieving sustainability by guiding people to use products which are recyclable, environment friendly, less energy consuming, safe and not harmful to our health. It reduces monopoly in the market by establishing a standard which if achieved ensures fitness for the purpose and creates a level playing field for all manufacturers big or small.

In India, the ISI mark on a product ensures that the product meets the requirements of the standard while the hallmark of gold jewellery with three marks viz BIS Logo, Cartage and HUID (Hallmark Unique ID) ensures the purity of gold jewellery.

BIS Care app, which can be downloaded from play store can be used to check the authenticity of the product and jewellery by verifying the corresponding license number and HUID.

Meraj, co-founder of NEAID gave the vote of thanks. Around 100 volunteers participated in the event.