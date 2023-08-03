28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 3, 2023
CEM of Bodoland Pramod Boro inaugrates “Iron Gallery” in Kokrajhar

With just two days left for DurandCup2023 CEM Pramod Boro inaugrates new "Iron Gallery" at SAI Stadium.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
August 3, 2023: Bodoland is all set and excited to begin DurandCup2023 from 5th August, 2023 and with only two days remaining to the event, The CEM inaugrates a newly built gallery, “Iron Gallery ” at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.He hopes the gallery will increase enthusiasm among the talented young sportspersons and enhance sports infrastructure within the youth. Along with him several other prominent learders including Hon’ MLA Shri Lawrence Islary, EMs Shri Daobaisa Boro, Shri Gautam Das & Shri Reo Reoa Narzihary, GOC Red Horns Division Maj. Gen. S. Murugesan, and many other dignitaries were also present at the event. They also reviewed the final rehearsal of the various cultural performances and drills that is to be showcased in the prestigious opening ceremony of DurandCup2023 to be held on August 5, 2023.
Pramod Boro shared his excitement and moments to his twitter handle.

