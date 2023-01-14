17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 14, 2023
type here...

CEM Pramod Boro inaugurates product procurement centre

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, Jan 13: Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro inaugurated the product procurement centre under the state flagship scheme – ‘Swanirbhar Naari’ in a programme held at assistant director office of Handloom & Textile, Titaguri in Kokrajhar on Friday.
The centre has been facilitating marketing opportunities for product procurement across the region. The centre will also provide an opportunity to local women entrepreneurs to sell 31 varieties of traditional handloom items in the region.
Boro also distributed ‘Pehchan Cards’ amongst the participating women weavers under the theme ‘My Handloom My Pride’ which were issued to handicraft artisans by the Union ministry of Textiles to ensure that the holders can avail various schemes of the government of India.
“Delighted to inaugurate a product procurement centre under the state flagship scheme of ‘Swanirbhar Naari’ at Kokrajhar today,” Boro said.
Among others, Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary; BTR executive member Dhananjay Basumatary; BTR MCLA Pabitra Kumar Boro; Kokrajhar DC were present in the event.

 

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Agri dept proposes large scale maize cultivation for farmers in Jorhat

The Hills Times - 0