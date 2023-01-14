CEM Pramod Boro inaugurates product procurement centre

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 13: Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro inaugurated the product procurement centre under the state flagship scheme – ‘Swanirbhar Naari’ in a programme held at assistant director office of Handloom & Textile, Titaguri in Kokrajhar on Friday.

The centre has been facilitating marketing opportunities for product procurement across the region. The centre will also provide an opportunity to local women entrepreneurs to sell 31 varieties of traditional handloom items in the region.

Boro also distributed ‘Pehchan Cards’ amongst the participating women weavers under the theme ‘My Handloom My Pride’ which were issued to handicraft artisans by the Union ministry of Textiles to ensure that the holders can avail various schemes of the government of India.

“Delighted to inaugurate a product procurement centre under the state flagship scheme of ‘Swanirbhar Naari’ at Kokrajhar today,” Boro said.

Among others, Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary; BTR executive member Dhananjay Basumatary; BTR MCLA Pabitra Kumar Boro; Kokrajhar DC were present in the event.